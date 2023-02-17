Cedar Falls derailed Cedar Rapids CR Washington's hopes after a 69-64 verdict in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 17.

Last season, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Iowa City West. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.