Cedar Falls survives for narrow win over Iowa City 62-57

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Cedar Falls did just enough to beat Iowa City 62-57 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Cedar Falls and Iowa City squared off with January 7, 2022 at Iowa City High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 10, Iowa City faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 10 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.

