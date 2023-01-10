Cedar Falls rains down on Cedar Rapids Prairie 59-37

Cedar Falls built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 59-37 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
