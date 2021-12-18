Cedar Falls pushes over Mason City 64-46

Cedar Falls dumped Mason City 64-46 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 18.
Recently on December 6 , Mason City squared up on Clear Lake in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
