Cedar Falls pockets narrow victory over Marion Linn-Mar 58-53

Cedar Falls wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 58-53 victory over Marion Linn-Mar in Iowa boys basketball on February 1.
In recent action on January 18, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Marion Linn-Mar took on Dubuque Wahlert on January 25 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.
