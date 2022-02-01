 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls pockets narrow victory over Marion Linn-Mar 58-53

Cedar Falls wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 58-53 victory over Marion Linn-Mar in Iowa boys basketball on February 1.

In recent action on January 18, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Marion Linn-Mar took on Dubuque Wahlert on January 25 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.

