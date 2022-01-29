Cedar Falls overcomes North Liberty Liberty in competitive affair 61-55

Cedar Falls poked just enough holes in North Liberty Liberty's defense to garner a taut 61-55 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 24, North Liberty faced off against Wilton and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 18 at Cedar Falls High School. For more, click here.
