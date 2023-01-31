Cedar Falls imposes its will on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 65-34

Cedar Falls lit up the scoreboard on January 31 to propel past Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson for a 65-34 victory on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball action

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Cedar Falls squared off with December 14, 2021 at Cedar Falls High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Cedar Falls faced off against North Liberty . For a full recap, click here. Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Dubuque Wahlert on January 24 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For more, click here.

