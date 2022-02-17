Cedar Falls escapes close call with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 75-66

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cedar Falls wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 75-66 over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 17.

The first quarter gave the Tigers a 17-16 lead over the Cougars.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took a 38-37 lead over Cedar Falls heading to the half locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moved a thin margin over Cedar Falls as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.