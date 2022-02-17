 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls escapes close call with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 75-66

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cedar Falls wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 75-66 over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 17.

Recently on February 12 , Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared up on West Des Moines Dowling Catholic in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Tigers a 17-16 lead over the Cougars.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took a 38-37 lead over Cedar Falls heading to the half locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moved a thin margin over Cedar Falls as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

