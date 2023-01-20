 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Falls carves slim margin over Cedar Rapids Xavier 60-59

  • 0

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Cedar Falls nipped Cedar Rapids Xavier 60-59 on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The last time Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Xavier played in a 64-30 game on January 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 13, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Iowa City and Cedar Falls took on Iowa City West on January 13 at Cedar Falls High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News