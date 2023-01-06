Cascade carves slim margin over West Branch 58-49

Cascade poked just enough holes in West Branch's defense to garner a taut, 58-49 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 6.
The last time West Branch and Cascade played in a 44-40 game on December 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
