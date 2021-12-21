Cascade buries West Liberty under avalanche of points 68-34

Cascade's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple West Liberty 68-34 on December 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 14, West Liberty faced off against Tipton and Cascade took on West Branch on December 10 at West Branch High School. For more, click here.
