Cardinals stun Cowboys in low-scoring district final, 43-41

Nathan Roberts had four fouls before the fourth quarter. One of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's best post players was on the bench for more than nine minutes of game time action.

Yet Jake Young never lost faith in him.

"I told him to get mentally ready," the Cardinals head coach said. "He nodded his head and at that point, I knew he'd be ready to come back and make a difference."

So in a one-point game on Tuesday night, GHV put the ball in Roberts hands. And he delivered.

The senior drove the lane, drew contact and made the go-ahead layup to put the Cardinals ahead and a stop on the other end in the final 15.2 seconds sent them past Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43-41 to claim the Class 2A District 6 title at Clear Lake High School.

"This is what I live for," senior forward Evan Sloan said. "This is amazing. That could have been our last game, but we didn't want it to be. My ears were ringing, it was so loud."

It was a back-and-forth game for the entire night. The biggest margin of an advantage was four points.

Every time GHV or CGD made a bucket, the other would answer. Each time the on side made a key defensive stop, there would be another stop by the other side.

"We knew coming in this was going to be a defensive battle," Young said. "It was bound to be a low-scoring game. The X's and O's are pretty much thrown out at this point, it is going out there and making plays."

For a pair of teams that give up under 45 points a game, it had the feeling of a defensive showcase.

And the Cardinals found just enough magic to catapult themselves to a substate final on Saturday night against Roland-Story, who thumped South Central Calhoun in the District 5 final.

GHV (18-6) ended the game on a 7-2 run over Cowboys guard Coady Olson buried a 3-pointer to give them a 39-36 lead. Roberts made a layup, then Braden Boehnke recorded a steal and went the other way for a 40-39 Cardinals lead.

Aidan Harrington gave CGD the lead for the final time. That's when Young put the ball in Roberts' hands, who went to his left and got the bucket.

He let out a big scream in the process.

"I had to go out there and make a play," Roberts said. "Kudos off to (Coach Young) for being able to trust me with four fouls and going into the lane."

The Cowboys leading scorer in Connor State missed a contested layup on the other end, one of several their leading scorer failed to make. Evan Sloan made one free throw to make it a two-point game.

Out of a CGD timeout, they worked the ball around and on a shot-fake, Olson unleashed a shot up from the wing. It clanked off the side and fell on the court.

Buzzer sounded. Game over. GHV sent into euphoria.

"We're lucky it was in our favor," Sloan said.

The Cardinals limited State and Jaxon Carpenter, the Cowboys best two players, to a combined 12 points. Those two were averaging at least 12 points a night.

"We executed the game plan that Coach Young gave us," Roberts said. "They're going to get their points."

"Our defense is amazing," Sloan added. "For four quarters, this was our best defense we played."

At times, GHV was shooting plenty of 3-pointers. It made two in the first half, just one in the second and that was within the first 90 seconds of the third.

"We're a 3-point shooting team and three points when you only score 40 points, is a big shot," Young said. "I thought we got some nice looks, we forced a couple, but overall we had some nice looks."

Roberts finished with a game-high 12 points while Sloan recorded nine and Sam Wood chipped in seven. The Cardinals were far from bothered by CGD's size and matched the effort on the boards and for loose balls.

"That's just our effort and we expect that from everybody," Sloan said. "We can trust everybody on our team to do that."

GHV is one game away from its first state tournament berth since 2017. It will face the Norsemen, a team that ran through the Heart of Iowa Conference and have only lost two times.

Still, the Cardinals are their ultimate high after surviving a thrilling district final.

"One game closer to the Wells," Roberts said. "It is an amazing feeling."

