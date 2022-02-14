Cardinals rout conference foe, winless Broncos in district opener

Forgot the old saying in the book about beating the same team three times in the same season is tough. What is more difficult is playing a squad that has nothing to lose.

Quite literally, Belmond-Klemme had already been through enough losing this season. So it presented a potential problem for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Monday night to open Class 2A District 6 action.

"They were taking away our first option for the most part," Cardinals head coach Jake Young said. "You play a three times, you learn each other's tendencies."

Fittingly, GHV got into a rhythm thanks to some second half adjustments.

The Cardinals allowed just two second half field goals and buried five 3-pointers in the second half to pummel the Broncos 67-22 in front of their home crowd for the final time this season.

By the time the middle of the fourth quarter hit, the game was in a running clock. GHV scored the final 22 points of the contest and didn't allow Belmond-Klemme any room to work on offense.

"Doing what's right, getting the job done," junior Braden Boehnke said.

GHV now gets a rematch with Osage on Thursday night in the district semifinals. The first meeting, like the second, was in Osage. The Green Devils won that contest 69-65.

The last two meetings, the final score has been by under five points.

"We're very evenly matched teams," Young said. "It comes down to who is the mentally stronger team. Usually the team that makes the correct passes, takes care of the ball, is the one that comes out on top."

Monday's nightcap of a doubleheader was a tale of two halves.

The Cardinals scored the first 12 points, six apiece from Drew Britson and Evan Sloan, and snared a 16-point cushion after the first quarter. Then the Broncos made an adjustment.

They went to a zone defense and caused GHV to have a couple rushed possessions and force some 3s that didn't drop. Young called a timeout with 3 minutes, 55 seconds left in the second period.

"We had to regroup, get our guys going again," Young said. "Really made us execute against their zone."

"We kind of went back on our heels," Boehnke added.

Still, Belmond-Klemme trailed by 13 at the half after a Tyreon Franklin half-court buzzer beating trifecta was nothing but net.

That was the last shot the Broncos made from beyond the arc.

"Just proud of the way the guys came out that second half and put it away," Young said.

The switches the Cardinals converted in the final 16 minutes made their opponent uncomfortable. They didn't give Belmond-Klemme any room to work with on the offesnive end.

Conversely, GHV was money.

It opened the second half on a 9-0 run. It got the lead to 25 points after three quarters then just continued to pile onto the lead. Young emptied the bench in the fourth.

Boehnke led the way with 16 points while Britson finished with 14 points, nine in the first quarter alone. Sloan recorded 11 points and led the Cardinals with nine boards.

"I let me teammates get me open," Boehnke said. "If the shot it is open, I take it."

GHV took three lumps in the span of six days. It let the game against Lake Mills slip away late, then lost to Newman Catholic in overtime and Clear Lake by two points.

That three-game skid is in the rear view mirror and has been answered by a three-game winning streak heading to the semifinals versus Osage.

"Going into that locker room, you would never be able to tell we were on a losing streak," Young said. "They're here for the long run."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

