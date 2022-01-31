Cardinals faced pressure against Lake Mills, believes it thrived despite loss

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's boys basketball team was staring a possibility of at bare minimum a share of the Top of Iowa West Conference title on Friday night.

In the eyes of Jake Young, it was the most pressure-packed game of the Cardinals season so far, in terms of defensive pressure.

"We knew we needed to be better against pressure," GHV's head coach said. "How we were able to handle that was our next big step."

Even in a setback on the road to Class 1A No. 6 Lake Mills, Young and his players felt like the Cardinals answered the pressure and could see this springboard them in the postseason.

"Coach (Young) said it felt like a district game," senior forward Nathan Roberts said. "We responded as best as we could in the moment."

It was a vast difference from the first meeting between the top-two teams in the conference.

GHV got ran out of its own gym as it battled foul trouble and never could slow down the Bulldogs in the third quarter. It scored just 11 points in the second half and 30 for the game, still the lowest mark of the season.

"That first game, watching film of it, I didn't even recognize that team anymore," Young said. "We've grown a lot since then. We sped ourselves up a lot that first game, shot ourselves in the foot. This time around, we were very composed."

On Friday, the Cardinals kept the game tight at the half, down by just five. They still battled foul trouble with one of their posts, but not both of them.

Roberts had a team-high 15 points in the win. What separated his game from earlier in the season was his ability to turn into a perimeter player.

The southpaw canned all three of his 3-pointers. He has gone just 7-of-17 from beyond the arc this season.

"I wasn't an outside threat at the beginning of the season," Roberts said. "After break, we had those practices where we worked on a lot of shooting in rhythm 3s."

Young credited the way Roberts took over the game when GHV needed a spark on offense.

"Nathan stepped up in a big way offensively and defensively, I thought he had a nice game," Young said. "Nathan took his opportunity and ran with it. He found a rhythm and our gust found him, nothing special."

Basic basketball 101 is what GHV was searching for in the second half, at point down 12 points at the conclusion of an 8-0 Lake Mills spurt. It needed a stop then a score.

It never could get both on consecutive possessions. Whenever Lake Mills got a bucket, the Cardinals were able to answer. And when they halted a basket, they couldn't drain one on the other end.

"Close games come down to a few key plays," Young said. "Sometimes you get those bounces, sometimes you don't. They got a few and made a difference in the game."

Still, the losses the Cardinals have taken have all been against teams either ranked or a top their conference. They are coming off an overtime home loss to another 1A ranked foe in Newman Catholic.

Clear Lake, in 3A, will wrap up GHV's non-conference portion of the schedule, then it closes against North Union and Eagle Grove prior to opening district play in 2A.

And the district is no walk in the park.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows headlines the group along with Osage and Forest City. The Cardinals are well prepared for what the postseason grind will be like.

"Let the chips fall where they are," Young said. "Close the season one game at a time, hopefully close strong."

Roberts is just hopeful that the losses GHV has had this season can be the reason it potentially goes far in district play.

"It can give us the edge we need," he said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.