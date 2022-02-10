 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camanche survives competitive clash with Tipton 64-57

Camanche poked just enough holes in Tipton's defense to garner a taut 64-57 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Storm opened with a 64-57 advantage over the Tigers through the first quarter.

In recent action on February 4, Camanche faced off against Anamosa and Tipton took on Wilton on February 4 at Wilton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

