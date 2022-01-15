Camanche outlasts Wilton 68-52

Playing with a winning hand, Camanche trumped Wilton 68-52 on January 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 4, Wilton faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Camanche took on West Liberty on January 8 at West Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
