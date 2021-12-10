 Skip to main content
Camanche dismantles Iowa City Regina in convincing manner 56-35

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Camanche turned out the lights on Iowa City Regina 56-35 on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Storm's offense jumped to a 28-14 lead over the Regals at the half.

Recently on December 3 , Iowa City Regina squared up on Wilton in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

