Calamus-Wheatland rolls like thunder over Stanwood North Cedar 80-52

Calamus-Wheatland's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 80-52 win over Stanwood North Cedar in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 20.

Last season, Stanwood North Cedar and Calamus-Wheatland faced off on February 4, 2022 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 10, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Calamus-Wheatland took on Wyoming Midland on January 13 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For a full recap, click here.

