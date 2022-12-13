Calamus-Wheatland knocks off Lisbon 46-44

Calamus-Wheatland weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 46-44 victory against Lisbon for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 13.
The last time Lisbon and Calamus-Wheatland played in a 67-41 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Lisbon faced off against Springville and Calamus-Wheatland took on Wyoming Midland on December 2 at Wyoming Midland High School. For more, click here.
