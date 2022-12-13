 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calamus-Wheatland knocks off Lisbon 46-44

Calamus-Wheatland weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 46-44 victory against Lisbon for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 13.

The last time Lisbon and Calamus-Wheatland played in a 67-41 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 8, Lisbon faced off against Springville and Calamus-Wheatland took on Wyoming Midland on December 2 at Wyoming Midland High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

