 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calamus-Wheatland clips Wyoming Midland in tight tilt 47-43

  • 0

Yes, Calamus-Wheatland looked relaxed while edging Wyoming Midland, but no autographs please after its 47-43 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 6, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Wyoming Midland took on Guttenberg Clayton Ridge on January 7 at Wyoming Midland High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News