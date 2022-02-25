 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burlington severs Iowa City West's hopes 63-53

Saddled up and ready to go, Burlington spurred past Iowa City West 63-53 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 25.

Recently on February 17 , Iowa City West squared up on Epworth Western Dubuque in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Iowa City West showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-8 advantage over Burlington as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans came from behind to grab the advantage 27-25 at halftime over the Grayhounds.

Burlington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-39 lead over Iowa City West.

