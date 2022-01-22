Burlington paints near-perfect picture in win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 63-40

Burlington rolled past Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana for a comfortable 63-40 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 22.
In recent action on January 17, Burlington faced off against Davenport Assumption and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on South Tama County on January 7 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.
