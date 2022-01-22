 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Burlington paints near-perfect picture in win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 63-40

  • 0

Burlington rolled past Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana for a comfortable 63-40 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 22.

In recent action on January 17, Burlington faced off against Davenport Assumption and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on South Tama County on January 7 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News