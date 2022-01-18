Burlington cancels check from Muscatine 77-66

Burlington charged Muscatine and collected a 77-66 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Recently on January 11 , Muscatine squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Grayhounds opened with a 9-6 advantage over the Muskies through the first quarter.
The Grayhounds registered a 38-25 advantage at half over the Muskies.
The Grayhounds took charge over the Muskies when the fourth quarter began 67-42.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.