Burlington cancels check from Muscatine 77-66

Burlington charged Muscatine and collected a 77-66 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Recently on January 11 , Muscatine squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Grayhounds opened with a 9-6 advantage over the Muskies through the first quarter.

The Grayhounds registered a 38-25 advantage at half over the Muskies.

The Grayhounds took charge over the Muskies when the fourth quarter began 67-42.

