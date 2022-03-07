Bulldogs win first state tournament game in program history over Bears

DES MOINES – Bennett Berger soaked it all in.

For the last two years, he and the rest of Lake Mills' boys basketball team exited the court inside Wells Fargo Arena with its heart broken in the Class 1A state quarterfinals.

Those feelings were getting tiresome.

"That just sucked," Berger said. "You got to be tough to win games down here."

So when the starters went to the bench in the final 30 seconds on Monday, Berger was the one to show his emotions when reality set in.

The fourth-seeded Bulldogs used a 28-11 margin in the second half to claim their first state tournament win in program history with a 39-22 quarterfinal triumph over fifth-seeded Danville to kick off the 2022 state tournament.

"Kids did a great job of finishing, just a great overall win," Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said. "Fun to be able to come down here and move on."

This was a vastly different result.

In 2019, the Bulldogs went wire-to-wire with Wapsie Valley in a No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchup. They lost by four points. Then in 2020, Lake Mills came back as the two seed and was knocked off by the seventh seed, Montezuma, in OT.

Everyone remembered those feelings. No one wanted to experience it again.

"Having experience down here really helps," senior forward Seth Hermanson said.

Lake Mills (25-1) will now turn its attention to top-seeded and unbeaten Grand View Christian for the semis on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

At 25-0, the Thunder needed overtime and a game-winning free throw with .02 seconds left to stave off upset-minded and eighth-seeded Bellevue 64-63.

"They're an excellent team," Menke said. "They do a really good job on both ends of the floor."

It was tale of two halves for the Bulldogs offensively. They were stymied by the physicality that the Bears brought forth, collapsing the paint and 3-point shots not falling.

Helming was doubled in the high post for most of the day. Yet Menke wasn't going to let that deter his mindset for the second half.

"You got to come out and win the next 16 minutes," Menke said. "We played a good, solid, fundamental, sound second half and that's what it takes to move on."

The first possession of the third quarter, the Bulldogs got Helming one-on-one and he drove for the first points to give them a 13-11 lead. Berger connected on a little jumper to up the cushion to four.

Lake Mills opened the game up with a 10-2 run to make it an 11-point margin in the third. It opened the fourth on a 9-2 spurt.

That was enough offense in a game that provided little of it. When the Bulldogs starters exited the floor, they were on the receiving end of a standing ovation from their crowd.

"Winning down here is the best feeling in the world," Berger said. "It is a different mindset. We relied on offense or just relying on being tougher than the other team. That's what propelled us to be on top this year."

The combined shooting percentages of the two programs from downtown was 1-for-28. Danville went 0-for-17 and finished the day with a grand total of eight made field goals.

Lake Mills scored the first seven points of the morning, then went cold. Its lead was whittled down to one midway through the second quarter and the score at halftime was 11-11.

A state tournament game where both sides struggled to get to double figures? Yeah, that happened.

"I didn't think we were as aggressive in the first half as we needed to be," Menke said.

"We were pretty comfortable," Hermanson added.

It was far from a Picasso, but the Bulldogs didn't care. They had come embarrassingly close to getting into the semifinal round. Now, they're in that spot and one win away from a state title contest.

"Substate game, we shot really well. This was different," Helming said.

Is the pressure off now?

"Every game, you got to come in (and) take it seriously," Helming stated.

"We're going to have a lot more confidence," Berger remarked. "I feel like everybody on our team was in the moment."

Those two, like they have been all season for Lake Mills, were the driving force of a victory. Berger posted a game-high 13 points on 7-of-10 from the free throw line while Helming recorded 11 rebounds.

Yet the unsung hero was Hermanson, who came off the bench and chipped in 10 points. The senior was able to get easy layups off backdoor cuts and finished.

He gave the Bulldogs their largest lead of the game in the third quarter at nine points.

"When you got a good point guard like Bennett, you can always tell when he is going to pass it," Hermanson said. "We have a connection."

Danville was led by 10 points from Caiden Gourley. He was the only player for the Bears to shoot more than 10 field goals, but only made three. Lake Mills' zone defense dared the Bears to shoot 3-pointers.

And the Bears fell victim.

"It was very frustrating when you think you can make the shots and they don’t go in after shooting plenty of shots every day in practice," Gourley said. "You know you can make them and they don’t go in. It’s just hard feelings."

In five postseason games, the Bulldogs have yet to allow a team to reach the 50-point threshold. Every single opponent they have faced has been held to below their season averages.

"Our defense is just in a good spot right now," Berger said.

Danville's lowest output prior to this game was 39 points.

"Our 3-point shooting really hasn’t been our M.O. this season. It’s attacking the paint and getting baskets there," Bears co-head coach Steven Soukup said. "They limited us to one shot. Cold shooting never helps at this point in the season."

Grand View Christian will be the tallest team Lake Mills will face this season. The Thunder possess a 6-foot-11 forward in Daniel Tobiloba, who averages 14.5 rebounds a game and 4.6 blocks a night.

Add in guards Manny Hammonds and Josh Bacum that each average over 19 points a game and the Bulldogs will have their hands full.

"We just got to make sure we stay focused, stay to our assignment," Helming said.

Lake Mills will get another day of practice, something it has never experienced before. Menke, in his 23rd year at the helm of the program and now a winning head coach in Des Moines, he's thankful.

"We're looking forward to that opportunity to prepare," Menke said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.