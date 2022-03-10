Bulldogs 'high years' class depart as decorated players

DES MOINES – When the emotions settled in, Kyle Menke made sure to be thankful.

In his 23 years of leading the Lake Mills boys basketball program, he never had a stretch of dominance like the three straight years he had from 2019 to this winter.

"We're going through the high years in Lake Mills basketball," Menke said.

There's a core group responsible for that.

Bennett Berger and Wyatt Helming were the stars. Kadin Abele, AJ Ramaker and Seth Hermanson were the glue guys in the starting lineup or off then bench. David Hugo and Cameron Stellpflug were energy guys on the sideline.

The result? A four-year career that came with more highs than lows.

Those seven players were a part of 89 wins spanning a quartet of seasons, back-to-back Top of Iowa West Conference titles and three straight appearances in the Class 1A state tournament. They were also responsible for giving the Bulldogs their first ever win at the highest stage in boys basketball.

"There's no other group of guys I'd rather fight with on the court than them," Hermanson said. "We get along together, know our roles. A team you want to be a part of."

Lake Mills was oh so close to getting to a state championship game, but the bounces and gambles didn't go its way in a 71-66 double overtime gut-wrenching loss to unbeaten Grand View Christian on Wednesday night.

Sometimes, those are the unfortunate breaks.

"The thing that I will take from this game the most, when they pulled ahead by three or five, it probably seemed like they were going to go on and win the game by double figures," Menke said. "Our kids just dug right in."

When Helming walked out of the postgame interview room, he shared an embrace with Abele. Those two, plus Berger, Hermanson and Ramaker were catalysts for Lake Mills' football program.

Those two sports are the ones they grew up playing. They played basketball as a group since fourth grade. All of them waited to get to high school with ambitions to take over the program.

Boy, did they ever.

"They have earned that," Menke said. "They've put in time, they worked in the offseason, they're coachable, they're just great kids. There is no prouder head coach anywhere than me tonight of my team in general, but especially these seniors."

The 89 wins are the most by a senior class in Menke's tenure. Lake Mills posted back-to-back 25-win seasons and it capped this campaign with that ever elusive triumph at the state tourney.

Helming was named as the TIC-West Player of the Year. Berger was also on the conference's first team. Abele and Hermanson were all-state players on the football field.

To say this senior class for the Bulldogs changed the trajectory of the school would be an understatement.

"We had a good groove, we gelled," Helming said. "Just playing with each other has helped us."

It also means there are monster numbers and production needed for Lake Mills to replace. The cupboard is far from bare.

Junior guard Denton Kingland is the lone starter back for the 2022-23 season. He was a shooter and slasher this winter, a role that could increase.

Eli Menke and Lance Helming, both sophomores, are expected to earned increased opportunities. Alex Mannes, another sophomore, played in 15 games for the Bulldogs.

Wyatt believes his younger brother can take a big step forward.

"Hopefully he'll try to take my spot," Wyatt said.

Then there are a pair of legacy kids in sophomore Logan Bacon, the younger brother of all-state player and current Iowa State football linebacker Caleb Bacon.

The other is freshman Aiden Stensrud, the son of former NFL player and Bulldog defensive lineman Mike Stensrud.

Both Logan and Aiden could very well step into the spotlight.

"Things like going out for track, getting in the weight room, spending time in the summer," Coach Menke said. "I love the kids we have coming back. A number of kids are waiting for their turn to step in and fill roles."

For the seniors, they are heading in different directions.

Wyatt Helming is heading to Northwestern College, an NAIA program in Orange City, Iowa, to continue his basketball career. Berger will focus on golf collegiately when he plays for DMACC. Abele recently signed with Waldorf for football.

Hermanson, after this track season, will hang it up athletically.

He decided to forgo playing college football for Minnesota West Community Technical College and become a power line technician.

"Just keep competing, no matter what happens," Hermanson said.

One last time is what the seniors had together on the court in Des Moines. A bucket of relationships, tough times mixed with good and playing a sport they all bonded over, that's what Wyatt Helming will remember most.

And will for the rest of his life.

"With all the sports I've played, just made so many great relationships," he said. "Best memories so far in my life."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

