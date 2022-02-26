Bulldogs head to state for third straight season with rout over Raiders

It has turned into a yearly celebration. Yet, this one may have been the most dominant.

Wire-to-wire, Lake Mills' boys basketball team didn't trail, didn't go cold and didn't miss a defensive assignment on Saturday night. And for the third consecutive year, its season is extended.

Fueled by three players in double figures and a defense that was lights out for 32 minutes, the Class 1A fourth-ranked Bulldogs cruised past 10th-ranked Dunkerton 84-46 in a substate final at Clear Lake High School.

"Picked a great night to play our best game of the year," Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said. "I thought we were as locked in defensively as maybe we have been all year. Did not expect this at all.

"So proud of our kids. Hard to put it into words."

After not making a state tournament appearance since 1986, Lake Mills (24-1) is making the trek to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for a state quarterfinal. It will be the fourth seed in the field and face fifth-seeded Danville on Monday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m.

"It gets better and better every year," senior point guard Bennett Berger said. "It is the best feeling in the world."

The Raiders came into the game averaging 75 points per night, one of the most lethal offenses in 1A. They have only been held to under 50 points once all season.

They went cold when they couldn't afford to.

"One-hundred percent all the credit goes to Lake Mills," Dunkerton head coach Todd Kuntz said. "I'm not sure tonight, even if we played our best, we would have won the game. I can't imagine them playing any better than they did tonight."

Lake Mills went in a 1-3-1 zone to limit passing lanes for Dunkerton point guard Casey Gardner and its top scorer in Preston Gillespie. Those two were held to a combined 23 points.

The length of the Bulldogs proved to be a main reason why the Raiders had four early turnovers and could never get into what they wanted to do.

"Our experience helped," Menke said. "We got off to a great start.

Berger scored the games first seven points. At one point, he had 12 of Lake Mills' first 19 points. Even when he got dinged for his second foul late in the first period, his confidence never wavered.

He was on the bench for five-plus minutes of real time. His first possession was a win 3-pointer. The senior finished with 24 points on six makes from downtown.

"I know that being in their situation, they're full of juniors and sophomores, it is a little (scary)," Berger said. "I just want to come out and be aggressive and pounce on them."

Helming had his share in the spotlight with a game-high 26 points. Per usual, he did it in a variety of ways with layups, mid-range shots and one 3-pointer.

Menke praised the performance of his two first team all-conference players

"(Bennett) and Wyatt were unbelievable tonight," he said. "So much fun."

Denton Kingland chipped in 16 points on four made 3-pointers and Seth Hermanson recorded six points and six rebounds off the bench.

After a lackluster performance against GTRA in Wednesday's district final, the Bulldogs didn't want to have a night where they could get sent up. The Titans nearly knocked them out.

That lit a fire.

"They gave us their best shot," Kingland said. "It really showed what we can do and how we can compete with teams even when we aren't at our best."

The lead got to a boiling point of 14 late in the first quarter, then Dunkerton cut the margin to eight early in the second. A 12-0 run by Lake Mills pushed the advantage to 20 points.

For the entirety of the third quarter, the Raiders never could get to within reach. The biggest the lead got in the fourth was by 30-plus.

"Our team really came out ready to play today," Helming said. "When we play as solid like that, I like that result."

"We felt the nerves," Gillespie added. "We were coming back hot, we came off a really good game. We just didn't guard them good enough to be honest."

Dunkerton was shell-shocked and disappointed. Still, it got to this point after avenging a regular season loss to 1A No. 8 Newman Catholic in the district final.

It returns Gardner and Gillespie, its top two players from a 22-4 campaign. The Raiders don't plan on taking a step back.

"I've cried every year at the end of the year," Gardner said. "We're still not where we want to be, clearly. The grind starts back tomorrow, come back better next year."

Meanwhile, Lake Mills gets to the state tourney for the fifth time in program history. It has yet to win a game at that juncture, one of the few things it has yet to do in recent memory.

The Bulldogs don't plan on going one-and-done again.

"We know we have to come out and give it all we got," Kingland said. "Just keep working as hard as we have. I think we can go a long way this year."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.