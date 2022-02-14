Britt West Hancock wins tense tussle with Fort Dodge St. Edmond 41-38

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Britt West Hancock nabbed it to nudge past Fort Dodge St. Edmond 41-38 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Fort Dodge St. Edmond, who began with a 11-8 edge over Britt West Hancock through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles' shooting darted to a 22-18 lead over the Gaels at the half.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Fort Dodge St. Edmond's finishing flurry, but Britt West Hancock swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

