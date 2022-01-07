 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Britt West Hancock utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Algona Bishop Garrigan 47-42

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Britt West Hancock could edge Algona Bishop Garrigan 47-42 on January 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Eagles a 11-10 lead over the Golden Bears.

Britt West Hancock kept a 27-26 halftime margin at Algona Bishop Garrigan's expense.

