Britt West Hancock utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Algona Bishop Garrigan 47-42

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Britt West Hancock could edge Algona Bishop Garrigan 47-42 on January 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave the Eagles a 11-10 lead over the Golden Bears.
Britt West Hancock kept a 27-26 halftime margin at Algona Bishop Garrigan's expense.
