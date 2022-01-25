Britt West Hancock trips Buffalo Center North Iowa in tenacious tussle 48-44

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Britt West Hancock passed in a 48-44 victory at Buffalo Center North Iowa's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 17, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Manly Central Springs and Britt West Hancock took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 18 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Click here for a recap
The Bison showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 30-21 advantage over the Eagles as the first quarter ended.
Conditioning showed as Britt West Hancock outscored Buffalo Center North Iowa 27-14 in the final period.
