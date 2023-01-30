Britt West Hancock stops Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in snug affair 50-46

Britt West Hancock finally found a way to top Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50-46 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High on January 30 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Britt West Hancock squared off with January 31, 2022 at Britt West Hancock High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows faced off against Clear Lake . For more, click here. Britt West Hancock took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 17 at Britt West Hancock High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.