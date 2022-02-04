Britt West Hancock knocks out victory on Algona Bishop Garrigan 62-49

Britt West Hancock collected a 62-49 victory over Algona Bishop Garrigan during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 25, Britt West Hancock faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 25 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.