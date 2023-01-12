Britt West Hancock holds off Armstrong North Union 58-52

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Britt West Hancock passed in a 58-52 victory at Armstrong North Union's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 12.
In recent action on January 6, Armstrong North Union faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Britt West Hancock took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 6 at Britt West Hancock High School. For a full recap, click here.
