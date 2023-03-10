Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bondurant-Farrar passed in a 58-55 victory at Cedar Rapids Xavier's expense at Bondurant-Farrar High on March 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids Xavier started on steady ground by forging a 12-11 lead over Bondurant-Farrar at the end of the first quarter.

The Saints took a 25-24 lead over the Bluejays heading to the halftime locker room.

Cedar Rapids Xavier enjoyed a 42-37 lead over Bondurant-Farrar to start the fourth quarter.

The Bluejays pulled off a stirring 21-13 final quarter to trip the Saints.

In recent action on Feb. 27, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Wahlert.

