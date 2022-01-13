Bobcats bury late three, edge Mason City in thriller

Mason City's perimeter defense was one of its biggest strengths on Thursday night. It didn't allow Marshalltown much room on shots and if it did, the Bobcats wouldn't can them.

Until the final 90 seconds of regulation.

Junior guard Drake Kapayou was wide open at the top of the key and he drained the 3-pointer that gave Marshalltown its largest lead of the game as it triumphed over Mason City 61-55 at North Iowa Area Community College on Coaches vs. Cancer night.

"We just played a little tight," Mason City head coach Nicholas Trask said. "They made some big time plays and (we) just couldn't get over that. Hopefully this is a good lesson for other big games."

The CIML-Iowa matchup was moved to Thursday due to predicted inclement weather in the area on Friday. It was the 14th annual Coaches vs. Cancer night, raising money for cancer awareness.

A total of over $800 was raised by Mason City's boys and girls basketball teams during halftime of each game.

Foul trouble became the story in the second half.

Isaiah Washington and Mike Willis each had four fouls, putting Mason City down two posts. Trask had to trot out rotations that were trying to weather the storm.

"It was lopsided fouls towards us and that's because we didn't adjust," Trask said. "We wanted to play an aggressive game. We were letting them getting us into positions underneath the hoop where we should've been meeting them a little further out. It just caused guys to be in bad positions."

After Washington buried two free throws, the final of his team-high 16 points, Mason City didn't lead the rest of the way.

Marshalltown went on a 7-0 run to take a six-point lead with a minute to go. Carter Thomas hoisted up a win trifecta and swished it home to make it a 57-54 ball game.

"I definitely thought we'd get a stop," Thomas said.

Marshalltown struggled from the free throw line down the stretch as two different players went 1-of-2. Down 59-55 with under 20 seconds left, Thomas drove the lane had converted the layup only to be called for an offensive foul.

Armonniey Thomas made the last two free throws on the ensuing possession to ice it for the Bobcats.

"It was a good game," Willis said. "I felt we had control, even if they were ahead. It is just basketball."

Mason City was dealt an administrative technical foul for not having a player in the official scorebook, but still led by three after the first quarter. It went on a 6-0 run to close the second and take a two-possession lead at the half.

"We had amazing energy," Trask said. "We were making great choices. Things were going really smooth."

With the foul trouble on the inside by Mason City, Marshalltown's Prince Jallah scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to make up the deficit.

The Bobcats outscored Mason City 38-26 in the final 16 minutes.

"We let it slip," Thomas said. "That's what led to loss, partially. We take pride in our defense."

Washington led Mason City with 16 points and Willis chipped in 11. Corey Miner finished with eight.

Thomas felt this loss has a similar sting to the one Mason City had early in the season against Clear Lake, a game Mason City felt it should have won.

He's hopeful this one can re-energize the group.

"We're playing better basketball," Thomas said. "Our record might not show it as much, but I feel like we're climbing that ladder of getting to play our best basketball by the end of the year."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette.

