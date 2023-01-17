 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blowout: West Branch delivers statement win over Wellman Mid-Prairie 64-44

West Branch left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Wellman Mid-Prairie 64-44 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 17.

The last time Wellman Mid-Prairie and West Branch played in a 51-46 game on February 4, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Iowa City Regina and West Branch took on Wilton on January 10 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.

