Blowout: Nashua-Plainfield delivers statement win over Rockford 65-29

It would have taken a herculean effort for Rockford to claim this one, and Nashua-Plainfield wouldn't allow that in a 65-29 decision in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Rockford and Nashua-Plainfield squared off with January 11, 2022 at Nashua-Plainfield High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Rockford faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Manly Central Springs on January 5 at Manly Central Springs High School. Click here for a recap.
