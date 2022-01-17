Blowout: Lisbon puts together statement win over Wyoming Midland 65-26

Lisbon's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 65-26 win over Wyoming Midland in Iowa boys basketball action on January 17.
