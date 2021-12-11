Blowout: Lake Mills puts together statement win over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 94-29

Lake Mills showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 94-29 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 11.
In recent action on November 30, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Manly Central Springs and Lake Mills took on Belmond-Klemme on December 3 at Belmond-Klemme High School. For more, click here.
