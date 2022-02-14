Blowout: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura puts together statement win over Belmond-Klemme 67-22

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Belmond-Klemme with an all-around effort during this 67-22 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 14.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura made the first move by forging a 20-4 margin over Belmond-Klemme after the first quarter.
The Cardinals registered a 67-22 advantage at half over the Broncos.
In recent action on February 8, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Eagle Grove on February 8 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Click here for a recap
