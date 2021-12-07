Blowout: Forest City puts together statement win over Armstrong North Union 63-37

Forest City controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 63-37 victory over Armstrong North Union in Iowa boys basketball action on December 7.
Recently on November 30 , Forest City squared up on Eagle Grove in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.