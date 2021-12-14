Bettendorf tops Davenport Central 61-42

Stretched out and finally snapped, Bettendorf put just enough pressure on Davenport Central to earn a 61-42 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on November 30, Davenport Central faced off against Dubuque Senior and Bettendorf took on Marion Linn-Mar on December 4 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.