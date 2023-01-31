Bettendorf secures a win over Davenport Central 73-61

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Bettendorf still prevailed 73-61 against Davenport Central in Iowa boys basketball action on January 31.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 19-13 lead over Davenport Central.

The Bulldogs opened a meager 37-28 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Davenport Central trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 49-43.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-18 edge.

Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport Central faced off on January 28, 2022 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap.

