Bettendorf pockets solid victory over Muscatine 54-50

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bettendorf passed in a 54-50 victory at Muscatine's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Bulldogs made the first move by forging a 16-7 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.
Bettendorf's shooting darted to a 23-17 lead over Muscatine at halftime.
Bettendorf moved over Muscatine 41-33 heading to the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 21 , Muscatine squared up on Central DeWitt in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.