Bettendorf pockets solid victory over Muscatine 54-50

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bettendorf passed in a 54-50 victory at Muscatine's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Bulldogs made the first move by forging a 16-7 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.

Bettendorf's shooting darted to a 23-17 lead over Muscatine at halftime.

Bettendorf moved over Muscatine 41-33 heading to the fourth quarter.

