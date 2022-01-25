Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's convoy passes Davenport Assumption 44-34

Saddled up and ready to go, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley spurred past Davenport Assumption 44-34 in Iowa boys basketball on January 25.
In recent action on January 11, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Muscatine and Davenport Assumption took on Clinton on January 19 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
