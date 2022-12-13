Bettendorf Pleasant Valley won't be denied in OT victory over Davenport West 64-63

Overtime was required before Bettendorf Pleasant Valley clipped Davenport West 64-63 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 13.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West squared off with February 25, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season.
In recent action on December 1, Davenport West faced off against Iowa City West and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport North on December 6 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School.
