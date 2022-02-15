Bettendorf Pleasant Valley triumphs in strong showing over Muscatine 73-45

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Muscatine during a 73-45 blowout in Iowa boys basketball on February 15.
In recent action on February 1, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Bettendorf on February 8 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.
