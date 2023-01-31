Bettendorf Pleasant Valley outlasts Eldridge North Scott to earn OT victory 59-56

No one got time-and-a-half, but it took overtime for Bettendorf Pleasant Valley to overcome Eldridge North Scott 59-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 31.

