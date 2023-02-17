Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Muscatine 65-40 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on Feb. 17.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Muscatine squared off with Feb. 15, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Central . For results, click here. Muscatine took on Fort Madison on Feb. 11 at Muscatine High School. Click here for a recap.

