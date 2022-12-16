Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edges Eldridge North Scott in tough test 59-56

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley swapped jabs before dispatching Eldridge North Scott 59-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped in front of Eldridge North Scott 11-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers came from behind to grab the advantage 30-24 at halftime over the Spartans.

Eldridge North Scott moved ahead by earning a 44-39 advantage over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the end of the third quarter.

It took a 20-12 rally, but the Spartans were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

