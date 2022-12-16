Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edges Eldridge North Scott in tough test 59-56

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley swapped jabs before dispatching Eldridge North Scott 59-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped in front of Eldridge North Scott 11-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Lancers came from behind to grab the advantage 30-24 at halftime over the Spartans.
Eldridge North Scott moved ahead by earning a 44-39 advantage over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the end of the third quarter.
It took a 20-12 rally, but the Spartans were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Eldridge North Scott faced off on January 21, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.
