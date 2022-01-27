 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edges Davenport North in tough test 32-27

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley topped Davenport North 32-27 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Wildcats started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.

A half tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Wildcats took the lead 21-20 to start the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 22, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Assumption and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Eldridge North Scott on January 21 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap

