Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edges Davenport North in tough test 32-27

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley topped Davenport North 32-27 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Wildcats started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.

A half tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Wildcats took the lead 21-20 to start the fourth quarter.

